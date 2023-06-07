Sectors That FPIs Bought And Sold In The Second Half Of May

Foreign investors bought Indian equities for the third straight month, and turned net buyers in 2023.

Overseas investors net bought stocks worth Rs 43,838 crore in May, the highest since August 2022, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd. They have been net buyers of Rs 36,392 crore worth of Indian equities till date in 2023.

Foreign portfolio investors turned net buyers of Indian equities in March, buying Rs 7,936 crore worth of stocks. This comes after a sell-off of Rs 28,852 crore in January and Rs 5,294 crore in February.