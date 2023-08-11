SEBI Enhances Disclosure Requirements For Certain FPIs

To ensure greater transparency, SEBI has mandated enhanced disclosures for a certain class of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), including furnishing details about ownership and economic interests.

In addition, the regulator has tweaked rules pertaining to the eligibility criteria for FPIs.

"A foreign portfolio investor that fulfils the criteria specified by the board from time to time shall provide information or documents in relation to the persons with any ownership, economic interest or control, in the foreign portfolio investor," SEBI said in a notification amending the rules on Thursday.