SBI To Raise Rs 10,000 Crore Via AT-1 Bonds

State Bank of India's board approved raising Rs 10,000 crore via Additional Tier 1 bonds in fiscal 2024.

"The central board of the bank... accorded approval for raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instrument in Indian rupee and/ or any other convertible currency, up to FY24," the state-run lender said in its exchange filing. The fundraise will be subject to government nod.

AT-1 securities are perpetual bonds that add to the capital base of banks. They typically have a five-year call option to give investors an exit route.

Shares of the bank closed 1.44% higher at Rs 625.55, compared to 0.23% rise in Sensex.