Rural India Adding Super Rich Faster Than Urban, Study Shows

SRINAGAR, KASHMIR, INDIA - JUNE 27: A Muslim customer counts money before buying a sheep in a market, before the upcoming Muslim festival Eid al-Adha on June 27, 2023 in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir. Muslims worldwide are currently engaged in buying and selling livestock for Eid-al-Adha, the second largest Muslim festival. This celebration involves the sacrifice of animals such as camels, sheep, goats, and cows, symbolizing Prophet Abraham's dedication to Allah (God). According to religious texts, Abraham demonstrated his unwavering faith by being willing to sacrifice his son, Prophet Ismael, as commanded by Allah. However, when Abraham raised his dagger, the archangel Gabriel replaced Ismael with a lamb. In Kashmir, Eid al-Adha will be observed on June 29. (Photo by Yawar Nazir/Getty Images)