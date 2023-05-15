Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The rupee opened weak against the U.S. dollar as demand for the safe haven greenback increased.

The local currency weakened 5 paise to open at 82.22 against the greenback on Monday.

It closed at 82.17 on Friday, according to Bloomberg data.

"The U.S. dollar index rose to the highest level in a month as traders shifted towards safe havens after U.S. consumer sentiments data fuelled concerns about the U.S. debt ceiling and monetary policy," according to ICICI Securities in a note.

"The rising political dispute to raise the Federal Government’s borrowing cap has triggered the recession fear and supported the dollar to move above the 102.50 mark," the note said.

"Supports for the dollar-rupee spot pair are at 82.0200 and 81.9000, resistances are at 82.2900 and 82.4000," according to Reliance Securities in a pre-market note.