Rupee Strengthens Against U.S. Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the dollar on Wednesday as the greenback and the U.S. Treasury yields eased overnight.

The local currency strengthened four paise to open at Rs 82.67 against the dollar. It had closed at 82.71 on Tuesday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.58 to 82.60 against the dollar compared with 82.70 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.48 to 82.90, according to the brokerage.

"The trading range for the rupee is projected to be within 82.50 to 82.90," Jateen Trivedi, VP of research at LKP Securities, said. "If the rupee manages to breach the upper range, it could potentially move towards 82.10 to 82.00."

"Conversely, a downward break might push the rupee towards the 83.45 mark. These levels will likely be influenced by the outcome of the Jackson Hole Symposium and any subsequent developments in the global financial landscape," Trivedi said.