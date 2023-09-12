Rupee Opens Higher Against Dollar

The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in dollar index

The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 82.94 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.03 on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data.

"The USD pulls back firmly on the back of a surprise intervention from the People's Bank of China," Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre), said.

On Monday, oil buying pushed the rupee from around 82.83 levels to over 83 levels. For the rupee, 82.75 acts as a support, while 83.10/15 a resistance, according to Sodhani.