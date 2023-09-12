ADVERTISEMENT
Rupee Opens Higher Against Dollar
The local currency strengthened nine paise to Rs 82.94 against the greenback.
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in dollar indexThe local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 82.94 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.03 on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data."The USD pulls back firmly on the back of a surprise intervention from the People's Bank of China," Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre), said.On Monday, oi...
The Indian rupee opened firm against the U.S dollar on Tuesday amid weakness in dollar index
The local currency strengthened nine paise to open at Rs 82.94 against the U.S dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.03 on Monday, according to the Bloomberg data.
"The USD pulls back firmly on the back of a surprise intervention from the People's Bank of China," Kunal Sodhani, vice president at Shinhan Bank (Global Trading Centre), said.
On Monday, oil buying pushed the rupee from around 82.83 levels to over 83 levels. For the rupee, 82.75 acts as a support, while 83.10/15 a resistance, according to Sodhani.
ALSO READ
Indian Market Not Cheap But Still Offers Opportunities, Says Franklin Templeton's Ajay Argal
Opinion
Indian Market Not Cheap But Still Offers Opportunities, Says Franklin Templeton's Ajay Argal
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT