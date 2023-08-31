Rupee Opens Higher Against Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the dollar on Thursday amid weakness in the greenback and a decline in U.S. treasury yield.

The local currency strengthened seven paise to open at Rs 82.66 against the dollar. It had closed at 82.73 on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.63 to 82.65 against the dollar compared with 82.7325 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.50 to 82.85, according to the brokerage.

"The rupee's trading range is expected to be between 82.50 and 82.90," Jateen Trivedi, VP of research at LKP Securities, said. "Market participants will be closely watching the data releases and the ensuing market sentiment to anticipate potential movements in the USD/INR pair."