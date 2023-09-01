Rupee Opens Firm Against Dollar

The Indian rupee opened strong against the U.S. dollar on Friday.

The local currency strengthened 21 paise to open at Rs 82.58 against the dollar. It had closed at 82.79 on Thursday, according to the Bloomberg data.

Reliance Securities expected the rupee could open around in the range of 82.6000 to 82.6200 against the dollar compared with 82.7850 in the previous session. The range for the session is 82.50 to 82.80, the brokerage noted.

"The rupee's trading range is anticipated to be between 82.50 and 82.90," Jateen Trivedi, VP of research at LKP Securities said. "Market participants will closely monitor the data releases and their impact on both the dollar and the rupee's movements."