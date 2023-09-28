Rs 2,000 Note Exchange Deadline Ends On September 30: All You Need To Know

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India said that as much as 93% of Rs 2,000 currency notes that were in circulation on May 19 -- the day when the currency was withdrawn from circulation -- have been returned to banks.

According to the data received from the banks, the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes received back from circulation is Rs 3.32 lakh crore up to Aug. 31, 2023, RBI said in a statement.

"Consequently, Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation as at the close of business on August 31, 2023 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore. Thus, 93% of the Rs 2000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, have since been returned," it said.

Read what will happen if you miss the September 30 deadline: