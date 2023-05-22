Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Find Their Way To Small Businesses Ahead Of Exchange Day

It's 11:30 a.m.—90 minutes after the Punjab & Sind Bank's Connaught Place branch opened on May 22. The atmosphere is business as usual; the cash counter has no more than a two-person queue. Located in the heart of one of the busiest marketplaces in New Delhi, the branch manager of the public sector bank assured this reporter that any panic was limited to social media.

On Tuesday, banks will open their doors to exchange Rs 2,000 notes for smaller denominations. However, small business owners may also face an increased onslaught of the now withdrawn high-value currency notes in their cash register. Petrol pumps, eateries, and groceries are some of the places that have seen a jump in the highest denomination notes.

MSMEs, small traders, and cash-oriented sectors—such as agri and construction—could feel the pinch in the near term, with a reluctance to accept the Rs 2,000 note in smaller towns and villages, wrote QuantEco Research's Economist Yuvika Singhal in a LinkedIn post.

"Discretionary spending, especially in urban India, on some durables and services could see a spurt in a bid to utilise the stock of Rs 2,000 notes. Gold, small appliances, home furnishing, mobile phones, and membership services of salons and gyms could receive a shot in the arm," she said in the post.