Rising Crude Prices, Deficient Rain Are Evolving Risks: August Economic Review
The outlook for FY24 remains bright due to economic activity, which is likely to remain throughout Q2, the ministry said.
Climbing crude-oil prices, a stock-market correction in line with global markets, and the impact of deficient rainfall are evolving risks, but they are "not alarms yet", according to the August economic review.
While September showers offer some respite in bridging the August rain deficit, the impact on both kharif and rabi crops would need to be assessed, the monthly review released by the Economic Affairs Department said.
"The monsoon deficit of August has been partially plugged in September, and that is good news," the report said.
In terms of stock-market correction, the ministry expects that geopolitical developments could potentially hurt investment sentiment in the second half of the financial year, but their impact on economic activity in India should be "relatively contained".
"Offsetting these risks are the bright spots of corporate profitability, private-sector capital formation, bank credit growth, and activity in the construction sector," it said. "We remain comfortable with our 6.5% real GDP growth estimate for FY24, with symmetric risks."
Prices Of Select Food Items On Retreat
Prices of selected food items that drove the inflation rate above 7% in July are on the decline, it said. "The private sector is in good health, as data on advance tax payments for the second quarter confirm. They are investing."
Retail inflation stood at 6.83% in August compared with 7.44% in July, with both core inflation and food inflation easing from the July figure due to lower vegetable prices.
"In India, consumer food price inflation eased to 9.9% in August due to government intervention with targeted measures for specific crops, including build-up of buffer, procurement from producing centres and subsidised distribution," the report said.