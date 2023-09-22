Rising Crude Prices, Deficient Rain Are Evolving Risks: August Economic Review 

Climbing crude-oil prices, a stock-market correction in line with global markets, and the impact of deficient rainfall are evolving risks, but they are "not alarms yet", according to the August economic review.

While September showers offer some respite in bridging the August rain deficit, the impact on both kharif and rabi crops would need to be assessed, the monthly review released by the Economic Affairs Department said.

"The monsoon deficit of August has been partially plugged in September, and that is good news," the report said.