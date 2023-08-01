Rice-Export Curbs: Immediate Price Relief Unlikely Despite Supply Pickup

Prices of rice are unlikely to ease immediately despite supply-side interventions by the Union government.

Exports of non-basmati white rice were prohibited to ensure adequate availability and allay price rises in the domestic market, according to a notification by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution on July 20. This was preceded by the imposition of an export duty of 20% on non-basmati white rice last September.

Despite the imposition of duty, exports saw a rise from 33.7 lakh tonne between September 2021 and March 2022 to 42.1 lakh tonne between September 2022 and March 2023. The sharp increase in exports can be attributed to the high international prices due to the geopolitical scenario, El Nino, and extreme climatic conditions in other rice-producing countries.

There is no change in the export policy of parboiled rice and basmati rice, which form the bulk of rice exports. This will ensure that the farmers continue to get the benefit of remunerative prices in the international market, according to the release.