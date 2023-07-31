Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.57% In June
Retail inflation for industrial workers inched up to 5.57% in June compared to 4.42% in May this year, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.
"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.57% compared to 4.42% for the previous month (May) and 6.16% during the corresponding month (June 2022) a year before," a labour ministry statement said.
Similarly, food inflation stood at six per cent against 3.24% in the previous month and 6.73% during the corresponding month a year ago, it added.
The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for June 2023 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 136.4 points. It was 134.7 points in May 2023.
On one-month percentage change, it increased by 1.26% with respect to the previous month against an increase of 0.16% recorded in corresponding months a year ago, it stated.
The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food and Beverages group, contributing 1.62 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Rice, Wheat, Wheat Atta, Arhar Dal, Moong Dal, Fish Fresh, Poultry Chicken, Egg-Hen, Apple, Banana, Brinjal, Carrot, Ginger, Cauliflower, Chili Green, Potato, Onion, Tomato, Cumin seed/Jira, Supari, Casual Wear, Canvas Shoes, Utensil, Medicine ayurvedic, etc. are responsible for the rise in index.
However, it explained that this increase was largely checked by Mustard Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Mango, Kerosene Oil, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.