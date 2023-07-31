Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.57% In June

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food and Beverages group, contributing 1.62 percentage points to the total change. At item level, Rice, Wheat, Wheat Atta, Arhar Dal, Moong Dal, Fish Fresh, Poultry Chicken, Egg-Hen, Apple, Banana, Brinjal, Carrot, Ginger, Cauliflower, Chili Green, Potato, Onion, Tomato, Cumin seed/Jira, Supari, Casual Wear, Canvas Shoes, Utensil, Medicine ayurvedic, etc. are responsible for the rise in index.

However, it explained that this increase was largely checked by Mustard Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Mango, Kerosene Oil, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.