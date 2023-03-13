BQPrimeEconomy & FinanceRetail Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February
Retail Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February

Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% month-on-month during February.
BQPrime
13 Mar 2023, 5:57 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@aliffhassan91?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Alex Hudson</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/m3I92SgM3Mk?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Photo by Alex Hudson on Unsplash)
India's retail inflation cooled in February as prices declined in certain food categories and remained stable in others.

The Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. A panel of 32 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 6.4% for the month.

Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% month-on-month during February.

The Consumer Food Price Index inflation stood at 5.95% in February against 6% in January. Food and beverages prices increased 6.26% during the month against 6.19% in January.

Inflation Internals

  • Cereal prices rose in 16.73% in February, compared to 16.12% in January.

  • Inflation in meat and fish was at 3.39%, as against 6.04% last month.

  • Inflation in eggs was at 4.32%, as against 8.78% last month.

  • Inflation in milk and milk products was at 9.65%, compared to 8.79% in the previous month.

  • Prices of oils and fats declined 0.49%, compared with a rise of 1.41% in January.

  • Pulses inflation was at 4.09%, as against 4.27% in the preceding month.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was at 8.79%, compared with 9.08% a month ago.

  • Housing inflation rose by 4.83%, as against 4.62% in the previous month.

  • Fuel and light inflation stood at 9.9% in January, as against 10.84% in January.

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Vivek Punj
Vivek Punj covers business and markets at BQ Prime as a
