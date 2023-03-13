Retail Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February

India's retail inflation cooled in February as prices declined in certain food categories and remained stable in others.

The Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. A panel of 32 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 6.4% for the month.

Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% month-on-month during February.

The Consumer Food Price Index inflation stood at 5.95% in February against 6% in January. Food and beverages prices increased 6.26% during the month against 6.19% in January.