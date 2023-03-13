Retail Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February
Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% month-on-month during February.
India's retail inflation cooled in February as prices declined in certain food categories and remained stable in others.
The Consumer Price Index inflation stood at 6.44% in February in comparison to 6.52% in January, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. A panel of 32 economists tracked by Bloomberg polled an estimate of 6.4% for the month.
The Consumer Food Price Index inflation stood at 5.95% in February against 6% in January. Food and beverages prices increased 6.26% during the month against 6.19% in January.
Inflation Internals
Cereal prices rose in 16.73% in February, compared to 16.12% in January.
Inflation in meat and fish was at 3.39%, as against 6.04% last month.
Inflation in eggs was at 4.32%, as against 8.78% last month.
Inflation in milk and milk products was at 9.65%, compared to 8.79% in the previous month.
Prices of oils and fats declined 0.49%, compared with a rise of 1.41% in January.
Pulses inflation was at 4.09%, as against 4.27% in the preceding month.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 8.79%, compared with 9.08% a month ago.
Housing inflation rose by 4.83%, as against 4.62% in the previous month.
Fuel and light inflation stood at 9.9% in January, as against 10.84% in January.