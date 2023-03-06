Retail Auto Sales Rise In February, But Remain Below Pre-Covid Levels

India's retail sales registered double-digit growth across categories in February but still remained below the pre-Covid levels as demand recovery for two-wheelers remained in the slow lane.

Total sales rose 16% year-on-year to 17.75 lakh units, according to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations. Compared to the pre-Covid month of February 2020, the total sales were 8% lower.

"The two-wheeler category witnessed a growth of 15% year-on-year but was down by 14% when compared to the pre-Covid month of February 2020. The change in OBD norms, which comes into effect from April along with marriage season, kept the sales ticking. On the whole, high inflation and poor sentiment have kept the customers at bay," Manish Raj Singhania, president of the dealers’ body, said in a statement.