RBI's New Credit Risk Weights To Hit Banks' Capital Adequacy, Says S&P

The Reserve Bank of India's revision of credit risk weights will hamper the loan growth of lenders, especially non-banking financial companies, according to S&P Global Ratings.

"Slower loan growth and an increased emphasis on risk management will likely support asset quality in the Indian banking system," Geeta Chugh, credit analyst at S&P Global, said in a report on Friday.

While these changes are not likely to have any immediate impact on the risk-adjusted capital ratios of banks and NBFCs, the interest rates for borrowers are expected to edge higher on an immediate basis, along with a drawdown in capital adequacy and some hit on profit, according to Chugh.

On Thursday, the RBI increased risk weights on unsecured personal loans, credit cards and lending to NBFCs by 25 percentage points to 125% with immediate effect. This implies that entities will have to lend at higher rates and raise more capital.