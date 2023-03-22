ADVERTISEMENT
RBI's Data Centre And Cybersecurity Training Institute To Come Up In Bhubaneswar
The data centre and the institute will cater to the emerging requirements of the RBI and the financial sector.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das laid the foundation stone of the central bank's data centre and an institute for computing and cybersecurity training in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.
The new greenfield data centre and the Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute will cater to the emerging requirements of the Reserve Bank of India and the financial sector after its commissioning, according to a statement.
Das highlighted the need to augment the existing computing infrastructure of the RBI through cutting-edge facilities for research and capacity-building in emerging areas straddling central banking, technology, and cybersecurity.
WRITTEN BY
Jaspreet covers banking and finance for BQ Prime. He is...more
