RBI To Pilot UPI-Linked Coin Vending Machines In 12 Cities

India's central bank has decided to pilot QR-code-based coin vending machines in 12 cities across the country.

"These vending machines will dispense coins against debit to the customer’s account using UPI instead of physical tendering of banknotes," Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in his Feb. 8 speech following the monetary policy committee meeting.

These vending machines are intended to be installed at public places such as railway stations, shopping malls, and marketplaces to enhance ease and accessibility, the RBI noted in its statement on developmental and regulatory policies.

"With coins, we have a peculiar situation where the supply is very high, it's taking up a lot of storage space, it's not getting properly distributed... at the same time, there is demand in pockets," deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said during the post-MPC meeting press conference. He added that one way to address this mismatch is to make coins available where there is demand.