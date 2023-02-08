RBI To Issue Climate Risk Guidelines, Will Allow Foreign Travellers To Use UPI

The Reserve Bank of India will issue guidelines related to climate change risk and sustainable finance for entities regulated by the Indian central bank.

The guidelines will cover three broad areas:

Acceptance of green deposits,

Disclosures on climate-related financial risk

Climate scenario analysis and stress testing

"These measures together will ensure that our financial system also starts developing and starts building in the forces of resilience to withstand any possible emergence of vulnerability to climate change," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his speech on Feb. 8, following the Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

Das highlighted that these are the first set of measures related to climate change risk and sustainable finance that the regulator has taken, and more will follow in due course.