RBI Spent Nearly Rs 18,000 Crore On Printing Rs 2,000 Notes Since 2016

The Reserve Bank of India has incurred a cost of Rs 17,688 crore for printing banknotes of Rs 2,000 denominations since its introduction in 2016, Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said on Monday.

The central bank had issued Rs 2,000 banknotes in November 2016 after the government demonetised the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Around 89% of the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were issued prior to March 2017 and are close to the end of their useful life, which spans four–five years, said Chaudhary in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha. "The stock of banknotes in other denominations continues to be adequate to meet the currency requirements of the public."

Public sector banks spent about Rs 32 crore to recalibrate ATMs for Rs 2,000 currency notes. The State Bank of India spent approximately Rs 12.8 crore on the recalibration of ATMs, according to Chaudhary.