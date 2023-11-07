RBI Says It's 'Imperative' To Regulate NBFCs Amid Growing Confluence With Banks

The overall health of India's non-banking financial companies is expected to strengthen further in terms of capital, asset quality, and profitability as the economic outlook improves, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

While the NBFCs have absorbed shocks and facilitated credit expansion in the past decade, they face stiff competition from banks, and it is important to regulate them, the central bank said in its maiden report, titled India Finance Report 2023, on Tuesday.

"As we move into the post-Covid era and NBFCs reconsolidate their position, it is critical that regulation fosters growth while entrenching financial stability," the RBI said. The interest rate tightening cycle, along with global shocks, has posed a potential threat to NBFCs, it said.

NBFCs have been strong drivers of financial inclusion in recent years, enabled by "their access to novel credit delivery methods". Given that NBFC credit has a significant impact on India's consumption patterns, marginalised borrowers are more susceptible to adverse credit shocks, the RBI said.

"It is important to note that banks and NBFCs should not be seen as competitors to each other, but NBFCs are seen as complementary to banks in terms of the provision of credit," it said in the report.

To facilitate a partnership between NBFCs and banks, the central bank attempted to improve the flow of credit to the priority sector through the co-lending model of business. The result is a lower cost of funds from banks and a wider reach of NBFCs, which improves affordability for customers.

Hence, it becomes important for the regulator to strengthen the balance between growth and product innovation in NBFCs while mitigating risks in the traditional banking system.

"The quality of the underwriting processes and third-party lending practices among NBFCs and fintech companies warrant that regulators exercise high vigilance and active and continuous surveillance," the RBI said.