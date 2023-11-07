RBI Says It's 'Imperative' To Regulate NBFCs Amid Growing Confluence With Banks
NBFCs with larger assets and higher market-to-book value are more prone to overvaluation, the central bank said.
The overall health of India's non-banking financial companies is expected to strengthen further in terms of capital, asset quality, and profitability as the economic outlook improves, according to the Reserve Bank of India.
While the NBFCs have absorbed shocks and facilitated credit expansion in the past decade, they face stiff competition from banks, and it is important to regulate them, the central bank said in its maiden report, titled India Finance Report 2023, on Tuesday.
"As we move into the post-Covid era and NBFCs reconsolidate their position, it is critical that regulation fosters growth while entrenching financial stability," the RBI said. The interest rate tightening cycle, along with global shocks, has posed a potential threat to NBFCs, it said.
NBFCs have been strong drivers of financial inclusion in recent years, enabled by "their access to novel credit delivery methods". Given that NBFC credit has a significant impact on India's consumption patterns, marginalised borrowers are more susceptible to adverse credit shocks, the RBI said.
"It is important to note that banks and NBFCs should not be seen as competitors to each other, but NBFCs are seen as complementary to banks in terms of the provision of credit," it said in the report.
To facilitate a partnership between NBFCs and banks, the central bank attempted to improve the flow of credit to the priority sector through the co-lending model of business. The result is a lower cost of funds from banks and a wider reach of NBFCs, which improves affordability for customers.
Hence, it becomes important for the regulator to strengthen the balance between growth and product innovation in NBFCs while mitigating risks in the traditional banking system.
"The quality of the underwriting processes and third-party lending practices among NBFCs and fintech companies warrant that regulators exercise high vigilance and active and continuous surveillance," the RBI said.
Digital Lending Risks Loom Large
The strong linkage between digital lending and the banking system results in spillovers of losses emanating from online lending activities. While the share of digital lending in the overall credit pie is small, the scalability of platforms has paved the way for a greater correlation between the two credit systems.
The RBI highlighted the need to assess the extent of potential damage to economic stability through digital lending as it grows. It may even hamper financial inclusion since most digital lending platforms target the underbanked category.
The emergence of the fintech sector, despite all the benefits, may increase volatility in the banking system and amplify systemic risk, according to the RBI. Hence, "quick and nimble regulation" of the financial system is required to promote access and growth while ensuring financial stability, it said.
NBFCs' Growing Precedence
One of the major reasons for the strong correlation between NBFCs and banks in general is likely due to a churn towards low-risk and cheaper funding through commercial paper, especially after the IL&FS crisis in 2018.
While banks stepped in to alleviate the funding crisis for NBFCs before the COVID-19 pandemic, they did not shy away after the pandemic due to the availability of cheaper credit. "This trend reflects the gradual increase in systemic risk resulting from greater integration with the financial system," the RBI said.
In such a situation, regulatory intervention is "imperative". NBFCs with larger assets and higher market-to-book value are more prone to overvaluation, the central bank said.
Amid the chatter around monetary transmission following a 250 basis point cumulative rate hike in the last year, the need for the RBI to evaluate and monitor NBFCs has taken priority while taking monetary policy decisions.
The RBI said that monetary policy transmission through NBFCs is "strong and in the expected direction, but with a delay of about two years".
In a rate-cut cycle, NBFCs show a buildup of risks on the asset side due to a fall in secured loans and advances. It is accompanied by an increase in capital market exposure due to a rise in NBFCs' equity holdings.
However, on the liabilities side, the rise in accrued interest indicates a passthrough of policy rates to NBFC borrowing costs, the RBI said.