RBI Retains Economic Growth Forecast At 6.5% For This Fiscal

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Reserve Bank on Friday said India is poised to become the growth engine of the world as it retained the GDP projection for the current fiscal at 6.5 per cent.

06 Oct 2023, 12:08 PM IST
BQPrime
Reserve Bank of India, RBI signage (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)  

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said India is poised to become the growth engine of the world as it retained the GDP projection for the current fiscal at 6.5%.

Unveiling the bi-monthly monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said the domestic economy exhibits resilience on the back of strong demand.

He said the economic growth in the current year is expected to be at 6.5% with risks evenly balanced. The projection is the same as was estimated in the August monetary policy.

The RBI continued to maintain status quo in the key policy rate and retained the repo rate at 6.5% for the fourth time in a row.

