RBI Raises Limit For Small-Value Offline Digital Payments To Rs 500
The overall limit will be retained at Rs 2,000 to contain the risks associated with relaxation of two-factor authentication.
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday enhanced the transaction limit for small-value digital payments done via the offline mode to Rs 500 per transaction from the previous Rs 200.
The central bank clarified that apart from this, all other instructions related to the small-value digital payments remain the same, according to a notification on Thursday.
The move comes after the RBI proposed to increase the transaction limit in the monetary policy committee address on Aug. 10. It had clarified that while the per transaction limit was being raised to Rs 500, the overall limit would be retained at Rs 2,000 to contain the risks associated with relaxation of two-factor authentication.
Through this, the central bank also aims to encourage a wider adoption of UPI-Lite, which was launched in September 2022 to increase the speed of small-value transactions and reduce transaction failures.
The RBI's latest notification is also in line with a January 2022 circular, through which a framework was put in place to facilitate small-value digital payments done in the offline mode. Authorised payment system operators and payment system participants—acquirers and issuers (banks and non-banks)—shall ensure compliance with all the applicable instructions, it had said.