RBI Proposes Linking Bank Credit Lines With UPI, Portal For Unclaimed Deposits

The Reserve Bank of India has proposed to link pre-sanctioned bank credit lines with the Unified Payments Interface to further expand the scope of real-time payments network.

"It is now proposed to expand the scope of UPI by permitting operation of pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks through the UPI. This initiative will further encourage innovation," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said after the monetary policy committee meeting on Thursday. The move follows the June 2022 decision to link Rupay credit cards with UPI.

UPI's robustness has also been leveraged to develop new products and features from time to time, Das said in his statement.

Das also announced a other measures aimed at deepening India's domestic foreign exchange market, make processes easier for depositors, streamline regulatory approvals, and strengthen grievance redressal mechanisms at credit bureaus.