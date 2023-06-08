RBI Permits Loan Settlements With Fraud Accounts, Wilful Defaulters

The RBI has allowed lenders to enter into compromise settlements with accounts classified as "fraud" and "wilful defaulters".

While these agreements can be entered into with wilful defaulters and fraudulent accounts, it will be without prejudice to the criminal proceedings against the borrower, the Reserve Bank of India said in its framework for settlements and technical write-released on Thursday.

The framework is applicable to all lenders, including banks, cooperative banks, non-bank lenders, and all-India financial institutions. It requires lenders to lay down a board-approved policy for such arrangements with specific guidance on required conditions, such as minimum ageing and reduction of collateral value.

Compromise settlements refer to an arrangement wherein borrowers fully settle claims in cash, but it also involves the lender sacrificing some of the amount owed—effectively taking a haircut on the loan.

Technical write-offs refer to cases where the lender has written off the account for accounting purposes but the bad loan continues to be outstanding at the individual borrower's level. It does not involve waiving any part of the loan.

In cases where the lenders have initiated a judicial recovery proceeding against the borrowers and then arrive at a compromise, the RBI specifies that the arrangement will be subject to obtaining a consent decree from the judicial authority concerned.