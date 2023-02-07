RBI Open To 14-Day Repo As Liquidity Starts Drying Up — BQ Exclusive

The Reserve Bank of India is ready to deploy 14-day variable-term repo auctions to aid systemic liquidity as it is expected to tighten ahead of the end of March and as long-term repo windows come up for maturity, a person in the know said.

However, the central bank wants to see credible indications that the system is actually in deficit, with banks no longer parking funds under the Standing Deposit Facility and Variable-Rate Reverse Repos.

It can’t be that banks are parking money with the RBI under such windows while simultaneously borrowing under the 14-day term repo, the person in the know said on the condition of anonymity. If 14-day term repos are brought back in a periodic manner, then that means liquidity has hit neutral or deficit mode, the person said.

As per the RBI’s liquidity framework, the 14-day repo was meant to be the main operating instrument for liquidity, but the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 pandemic had compelled the central bank to offer various liquidity enhancement facilities, such as multi-year term repos and bond purchase windows.