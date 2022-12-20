RBI Nowcasting Model Pegs Q3 Real GDP Growth At 4.3%
The Reserve Bank of India's nowcasting model forecasts real GDP growth at 4.3% for the third quarter of the fiscal.
High frequency indicators suggest that domestic economic activity remained resilient in November and early December, according to the RBI bulletin released on Wednesday.
The activity index, constructed by extracting the common trend underlying a set of 15 high frequency indicators, remained above pre-pandemic levels despite some sequential moderation.
According to the bulletin, the balance of risks is increasingly tilted towards a darkening global outlook and emerging market economies appear to be more vulnerable, even though incoming data suggest that global inflation may have peaked.
Key Highlights
The outlook for private consumption and investment is looking up, although relatively higher inflation in rural areas is muting spending in those regions, the bulletin said.
Waning input cost pressures, still buoyant corporate sales and turn-up in investments in fixed assets herald the beginning of an upturn in the capex cycle in India, which will contribute to a speeding up of growth momentum in the Indian economy.
The agriculture and allied sector is poised to perform well in the ensuing Rabi season. Despite a slow start, Rabi sowing has picked up pace supported by congenial soil moisture, sufficient fertiliser availability and elevated open market prices.