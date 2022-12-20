RBI Nowcasting Model Pegs Q3 Real GDP Growth At 4.3%

The Reserve Bank of India's nowcasting model forecasts real GDP growth at 4.3% for the third quarter of the fiscal.

High frequency indicators suggest that domestic economic activity remained resilient in November and early December, according to the RBI bulletin released on Wednesday.

The activity index, constructed by extracting the common trend underlying a set of 15 high frequency indicators, remained above pre-pandemic levels despite some sequential moderation.

According to the bulletin, the balance of risks is increasingly tilted towards a darkening global outlook and emerging market economies appear to be more vulnerable, even though incoming data suggest that global inflation may have peaked.