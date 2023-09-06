RBI Needs To Calibrate Reversal Of ICRR Amid Temporary High Inflation: Deutsche Bank

The Reserve Bank of India should calibrate the reversal of the incremental cash reserve ratio amid "high temporary inflation", Deutsche Bank said.

The RBI may retain the option of reversing it completely at a later stage if the system's liquidity were to tighten more than anticipated, according to a report authored by Kaushik Das and released on Tuesday.

"A calibrated step towards reversing the ICRR may find justification, particularly in a period characterised by a temporary spike in CPI inflation," it said.

In August, the central bank mandated all scheduled banks to maintain an incremental CRR of 10% on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities. The measure is in place temporarily, and the RBI will review it on or before Sept. 8. The existing CRR was kept unchanged at 4.5%.