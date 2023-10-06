RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Bank Liquidity A Turning Pitch, Must Play Shots Carefully, Das Says

Some components of the personal loan segment must be monitored for any signs of incipient stress, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says.

Certain components of personal loans are recording very high growth. The RBI is closely monitoring evolving situation and will act proactively in maintaining financial stability, he says.

India's credit growth is broad-based, backed by strong fundamentals of financial institutions, but there is need for robust risk management and stronger underwriting standards, Das says.

The banking regulator has also decided to permit NBFCs in middle and base layers to use credit risk mitigation instruments. Credit risk mitigation instruments are used to reduce counterparty exposure under the credit concentration norms. So far, only NBFCs in upper layers were allowed to use these instruments.