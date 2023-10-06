RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Bank Liquidity A Turning Pitch, Must Play Shots Carefully, Das Says
Live updates from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' monetary policy speech here.
RBI Monetary Policy: Status Quo, Again
The Reserve Bank of India has decided to leave its benchmark repo rate unchanged for the fourth straight time, while maintaining a hawkish policy stance of “withdrawal of accommodation”. Track live updates on RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ monetary policy speech, here:
RBI Monetary Policy: On Remittances, Inward & Outward
India's inward remittances have risen 5.8% YoY in Q1 FY24, while current account deficit has declined to 1.1% of GDP. Moreover, the forex reserves grew by a net $24.4 billion.
Inflows under external commercial borrowing has seen a turnaround, with $4.5 billion in April-August. As much as 60% of amount raised through ECB was for capex. FPI flows have seen significant turnaround in FY24 with net inflows of $20.3 billion up to September 2023. The net FDI moderated to $5.8 billion in April-July.
RBI Monetary Policy: On Lending Ecosystem
Some components of the personal loan segment must be monitored for any signs of incipient stress, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says.
Certain components of personal loans are recording very high growth. The RBI is closely monitoring evolving situation and will act proactively in maintaining financial stability, he says.
India's credit growth is broad-based, backed by strong fundamentals of financial institutions, but there is need for robust risk management and stronger underwriting standards, Das says.
The banking regulator has also decided to permit NBFCs in middle and base layers to use credit risk mitigation instruments. Credit risk mitigation instruments are used to reduce counterparty exposure under the credit concentration norms. So far, only NBFCs in upper layers were allowed to use these instruments.
RBI Monetary Policy: Bank Liquidity Management
Banks, which have surplus funds, should consider looking at lending to interbank call market rather than passively placing funds under Standing Deposit Facility, RBI governor says.
The incremental cash reserve ratio, or ICRR, has impounded Rs 1.1 lakh crore from the banking system.
The moderation in excess liquidity conditions has resulted in greater recourse to MSF by banks.
Elevated levels of MSF borrowing amidst excess funds being placed under SDF is emblematic of skewed liquidity position among banks.
"It is imperative that banks assess their actual liquidity requirements and bid under the VRRR (variable rate reverse repo) auction," the RBI governor says. "Release of the remaining ICRR funds and pick up in govt spending will ease liquidity conditions."
“It’s a turning pitch and we will play our shots carefully," RBI's Das says on bank liquidity management. "We may have to consider OMO (open market operations) sales of government securities to manage liquidity. The timing and quantum of such operations will depend on the evolving liquidity conditions."
RBI Monetary Policy: Inflation Forecast
The Reserve Bank of India estimates the retail inflation, measured by the consumer price index, at 5.4% in FY24. The CPI inflation is seen at 6.4% in Q2, 5.6% in Q3 and 5.2% in Q4. India's retail inflation is seen at 5.2% in Q1 FY25.
Core inflation softened to 4.9% during July and August, and has eased by 140 bps from its recent peak in January.
"There is further progress of anchoring of inflation expectations which have entered single-digit zone for first time since the pandemic," Das says.
Heightened inflation levels were largely driven by food prices. Vegetables contributed to a third of CPI inflation in July and a fourth in August. Further disinflation of core component is critical for price stability.
"(RBI) must monitor incoming data and outlook to clearly delineate durable components of price shocks from transitory ones," Das says.
Throughout much of the third quarter, food inflation pressures may not see sustained easing, as external pressures continue to remain volatile, RBI governor says.
"The monetary policy must be in absolute readiness to prevent spill-overs from food, fuel price shocks," Das says. "These are non-negotiable necessities."
RBI Monetary Policy: GDP Growth Forecast
The Reserve Bank of India expects the Indian economy to clock a real GDP growth of 6.5% in FY24. Asia's third largest economy is estimated to grow at 6.5% in July-September 2023, 6% in October-December 2023 and 5.7% in January-March 2024.
The economy is seen as expanding at 6.6% in the first quarter of FY25.