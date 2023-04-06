RBI Monetary Policy Live | Status Quo On Repo Rate A Pause, Not Pivot: Das
The RBI has left the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, amidst sticky inflation at home and a banking crisis elsewhere.
India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged but is ready to act as and when needed, amid sticky inflation at home and banking crisis elsewhere.
Key takeaways from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech:
Decision to keep repo rate unchanged at 6.5% was unanimous.
The standing deposit facility rate, pegged 25 bps below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The marginal standing facility rate, which is 25 bps above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The committee had first raised rates by 40 basis points at an unscheduled meeting in May last year, followed by 50 basis points each in June, August and September. It raised rates by a further 35 basis points in December last year, followed by a hike of 25 basis points in February this year.
The MPC decided with 5:1 majority to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation, Das said.
Track live updates and key highlights of India's first monetary policy of fiscal 2024 , here:
RBI Monetary Policy: On Rupee Internationalisation
"We are seeing that interest," RBI Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar says, when asked about the interest in rupee internationalistion.
"Volumes are not picking up as much, but those are teething issues that needed to be worked out," he says.
RBI is seeing increased interest from a number of countries, Sankar says.
"Initial processes are on and are encouraging. This is a long-term objective and we have to build towards that."
RBI Monetary Policy: On Growth Projections
The Reserve Bank of India has always been prudent and conservative on its growth projections, Governor Shaktikanta Das says when asked whether the central bank is over-optimistic in its GDP estimates for FY24.
The central bank has raised its GDP growth expectations for FY24 to 6.5% from 6.4% earlier.
RBI Monetary Policy: Das On Crude Oil Prices
The assumption of $85 for crude oil is the average for FY24, Das says.
"We have reasons to believe that crude oil prices will be around the level we have estimated," the RBI governor says.
RBI Monetary Policy: No One Course Of Action
Inuncertain times like these, Reserve Bank of India will not like to commit to one course of action, Governor Shaktikanta Das says.
"We have taken the policy decision given the confluence of factors which prevail as of today," the governor says. "Inflation target of the RBI is 4%. We have to keep the target in mind and move toward it."
In the fight against inflation, interest rates alone have not been used, RBI Deputy Governor Michael Patra says. Interest rates have been used in conjunction with supply-side measures, he says.
RBI Monetary Policy: 'Status Quo A Pause, Not Pivot'
Today's monetary policy decision of a status quo on repo rate is a pause, not a pivot, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das says at a press conference after his speech earlier today.
There has been an effective increase of 290 basis points over one year, including 40 bps of SDF rate increase. This hike has translated to monetary policy transmission by way of increase in overnight call rates by 320 bps.
It is now necessary to assess cumulative action taken so far, Das says.
"The MPC is watchful, won’t hesitate to take action in future meetings," Das says. "Given that there is macroeconomic stability, priority continues to be price stability."