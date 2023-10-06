RBI Monetary Policy: Higher Rates, Tighter Liquidity To Persist Longer, Say Economists

The RBI did not announce any durable liquidity-absorption measures, like a raise in the cash reserve ratio, given the pulls and pressures on liquidity conditions in the coming months, according to Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank Ltd. However, the central bank signalled that, if required, it is open to conducting the open-market operation sale of government securities to manage liquidity conditions.

That signals the RBI's preference for tighter liquidity conditions due to inflation risks and financial stability concerns as liquidity tightens globally, Barua said. This also aligns with the central bank’s reiteration that it wants to anchor inflation at 4%, and keeping it below the upper band of the target range at 6% was not enough.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to trade higher with the door being opened for OMO sales, according to Barua. Elevated U.S. yields can also continue to exert pressure in the near term.