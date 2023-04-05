RBI Monetary Policy Expectations: Changes To CPI, GDP Growth Projections Unlikely

The Reserve Bank of India is unlikely to tinker with projections for consumer price-indexed inflation and GDP growth in the upcoming policy as it awaits more data, according to a person at the central bank with knowledge of the matter.

The RBI has projected consumer inflation at 5.3% for fiscal 2023–24 as it awaits cues from monsoon trends and external factors like crude oil production, the person said on the condition of anonymity.

If statistical adjustments, including conversations with the National Statistical Office on the free food grain programme, play out positively, then the actual consumer price index may be lower than projected, the person said. But it may not be appropriate to lower estimates just yet with so many variables still unknown, the person said.

According to the RBI's projections, the CPI is seen at 5% in April–June, 5.4% in July–September, 5.4% in October–December, and 5.6% in January–March 2024, with the risks evenly balanced.