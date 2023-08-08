RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, RBI Governor Press Conference Live
The Monetary Policy Committee will discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is scheduled to hold its next Monetary Policy Meeting from August 8 to August 10. The meeting will be chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The Monetary Policy Committee or MPC will discuss the current economic situation and decide on the future course of monetary policy.
RBI Monetary Policy Date And Time
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce the MPC's decision on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 am while the policy press conference will be telecasted at 12:00 pm on the same day.
Where To Watch RBI Monetary Policy Announcement Live
You can catch the live telecast of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement live on BQ Prime YouTube channel.
The live streaming of the address will be available on RBI's YouTube channel as well. Moreover, you can tune in to our Live Blog on the day of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement on August 10 for live updates.
What To Expect At The RBI Monetary Policy Meet?
The consensus among 37 economists polled by Bloomberg is that the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Keeping the repo rate unchanged will signal that the RBI is not in a hurry to tighten monetary policy, even though inflation has been rising in recent months.
The RBI will also want to balance the need to control inflation with the need to support economic growth. If the RBI raises interest rates too quickly, it could slow down economic growth. However, if the RBI does not take action to control inflation, it could become more integrated in the economy.
According to Rahul Bajoria, the chief economist at Barclays, the RBI is likely to maintain its stance on withdrawing accommodation, as indicated by the relatively hawkish tone of the June MPC minutes. This aligns with the central bank's commitment to achieving the inflation target over the medium term.
In June, the country's retail inflation increased to 4.81%, up from 4.3% in May, primarily due to higher food prices. The food and beverage sector inflation rose to 4.63% during the month as compared to 3.35% in May. However, inflation remains within the central bank's medium-term target range of 4% plus or minus 2%.
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights
In June 2023, the Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged for the second time in a row, amid easing inflation and steady GDP growth in the Indian economy. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, however, was ready to act should the situation so warrant.
Following the review, the RBI MPC decided:
To keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% unanimously.
The SDF rate pegged 25 basis points below the repo rate, is at 6.25%.
The MSF rate, which is 25 basis points above the repo rate, is at 6.75%.
The RBI has pegged India's GDP growth rate at 6.5% in FY24, as against 7.2% in FY23, with inflation seen at 5.1% in the ongoing fiscal.
The committee had also raised the benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points in the last cycle before opting for a pause in April and in June.