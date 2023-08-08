RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, RBI Governor Press Conference Live

The consensus among 37 economists polled by Bloomberg is that the RBI is likely to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.50%. Keeping the repo rate unchanged will signal that the RBI is not in a hurry to tighten monetary policy, even though inflation has been rising in recent months.

The RBI will also want to balance the need to control inflation with the need to support economic growth. If the RBI raises interest rates too quickly, it could slow down economic growth. However, if the RBI does not take action to control inflation, it could become more integrated in the economy.

According to Rahul Bajoria, the chief economist at Barclays, the RBI is likely to maintain its stance on withdrawing accommodation, as indicated by the relatively hawkish tone of the June MPC minutes. This aligns with the central bank's commitment to achieving the inflation target over the medium term.

In June, the country's retail inflation increased to 4.81%, up from 4.3% in May, primarily due to higher food prices. The food and beverage sector inflation rose to 4.63% during the month as compared to 3.35% in May. However, inflation remains within the central bank's medium-term target range of 4% plus or minus 2%.