RBI Monetary Policy: Date, Time, Expectations And Live Press Conference Details

All economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the rates on the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate on Friday. The benchmark policy repo rate currently stands at 6.50%.

"The RBI will have little reason to change the current policy settings, and we expect the MPC to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% at the Oct. 6 meeting, flagging waning core inflation, steady economic activity, and some risks of more supply-related price shocks, providing little cue for a change in policy thinking," said Rahul Bajoria, chief economist at Barclays.

India's Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain the status quo on the RBI's key lending rate amid easing inflation and resilient economic activity even as headwinds from higher oil prices and erratic monsoons intensify.