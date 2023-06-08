RBI Monetary Policy: Banking System Liquidity Appears To Be Skewed, Says RBI Governor

Systemic liquidity in the Indian banking system appears to be slanted in favour of some banks as opposed to others, according to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

"The prevalence of surplus liquidity amidst higher recourse to marginal standing facilities by some banks suggests skewed liquidity distribution within the banking system," Das said while presenting the Monetary Policy Committee's statement on June 8.

MSF allows banks to do short-term overnight borrowing from the RBI in cases of tightness in system-wide liquidity.

The MPC, following its review, voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.

Between Friday and Wednesday, the RBI conducted four variable-rate reverse repo auctions for tenures ranging from 14 days to 2 days in a bid to drain excess liquidity from the banking system.

"This was done considering the overall buildup of surplus liquidity. The response to these auctions has been cautious, as per our experience," Das said.