RBI Monetary Policy: Banking System Liquidity Appears To Be Skewed, Says RBI Governor
After tightening in April and May, liquidity conditions have loosened to appear to be skewed in favour of some banks.
Systemic liquidity in the Indian banking system appears to be slanted in favour of some banks as opposed to others, according to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
"The prevalence of surplus liquidity amidst higher recourse to marginal standing facilities by some banks suggests skewed liquidity distribution within the banking system," Das said while presenting the Monetary Policy Committee's statement on June 8.
MSF allows banks to do short-term overnight borrowing from the RBI in cases of tightness in system-wide liquidity.
The MPC, following its review, voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%.
Between Friday and Wednesday, the RBI conducted four variable-rate reverse repo auctions for tenures ranging from 14 days to 2 days in a bid to drain excess liquidity from the banking system.
"This was done considering the overall buildup of surplus liquidity. The response to these auctions has been cautious, as per our experience," Das said.
Auctions held on Friday and Monday received bids worth 25.4% and 66.6% of the notified amount, respectively, whereas the auction held on Tuesday received bids worth 43%. On Wednesday, participation was tepid as a Rs 75,000 crore VRRR auction received bids worth only Rs 1,850 crore.
Topsy-Turvy
Earlier in May, a drop in system-wide liquidity—in addition to its skewed distribution— caused overnight financing rates for banks to climb above the repo rate.
While this was observed on a few occasions, rates came down from May 18 to below repo rate levels, Das said.
Maturation of targeted long-term refinancing operations, or TLTRO, given during the Covid period, seasonal expansion of currency-in-circulation, and build-up of government cash balances, among other things, moderated surplus liquidity during the April-May period, he said.
Long-term rates have, however, remained broadly stable, leading to a sharp compression in term spreads, Das said. "The relative stability of long-term yields augurs well for the economy and suggests effective anchoring of market-based long-term inflation expectations."
The RBI will remain nimble in its liquidity management while ensuring that adequate resources are available for the productive requirements of the economy, Das said in his policy statement.
In order to grant banks more flexibility with their liquidity management, the RBI has also decided to relax prudential limits for outstanding borrowing in call and notice money markets for banks. Banks—excluding small finance banks—will now be allowed to set their own limits for borrowing in these markets while complying with the prescribed limits for inter-bank liabilities.