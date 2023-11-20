RBI Increase Of Risk Weights On Unsecured Loans Is Credit Positive, Says Moody's

The Reserve Bank of India's move to increase risk weights on unsecured consumer loans is 'credit positive' as lenders will need to allocate higher capitals, according to Moody's Investors Service Inc.

The allocation will improve lenders' loss-absorbing buffers and may dampen their growth appetite, the credit ratings agency said.

On Nov. 16, the RBI announced that consumer loans for banks and non-banking financial companies, barring home loans, education loans, vehicle loans, microfinance and gold loans, will attract a credit risk weight of 125% as compared with the previous 100%.