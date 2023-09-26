ADVERTISEMENT
RBI Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao's Tenure Extended By Another Year
Before serving as deputy governor, he was the executive director of the central bank since 2016.
The Union government has reappointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor for another year, with effect from Oct. 9, the central bank said on Tuesday.Rao, who was appointed deputy governor in October 2020 for three years, had joined the RBI in 1984. He has headed the risk monitoring department and worked as the banking ombudsman. He has also held positions at the RBI's regional offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderab...
The Union government has reappointed M. Rajeshwar Rao as the Reserve Bank of India's deputy governor for another year, with effect from Oct. 9, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Rao, who was appointed deputy governor in October 2020 for three years, had joined the RBI in 1984. He has headed the risk monitoring department and worked as the banking ombudsman. He has also held positions at the RBI's regional offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, and New Delhi.
Before serving as deputy governor, he had been the executive director of the central bank since 2016.
Currently, the RBI's department of regulation, department of communication, enforcement department, legal department, and risk monitoring department are under his leadership.
Opinion
Government To Borrow Rs 6.55 Lakh Crore In Second Half, Sticks To FY24 Plan
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT