RBI Committee Reviewing Customer Service At Lenders Submits Report

A Reserve Bank of India committee for the review of customer service standards at Indian lenders has submitted its report, according to a Monday notification by the central bank.

The 'Committee for Review of Customer Service Standards in RBI Regulated Entities' was constituted in May 2022 and was helmed by BP Kanungo, a former deputy governor of the RBI.

The committee was made up of a total of six members and its primary mandate was to evaluate and review the quality of the customer service, identify best practices, and suggest measures for making improvements. The committee observed that Indian regulations and standards on customer protection are largely aligned with international best practices.