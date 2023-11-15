ADVERTISEMENT
RBI Bars Bajaj Finance’s Digital Lending Products
The regulator said that it would review the supervisory restrictions after the company rectifies the deficiencies.
The Reserve Bank of India barred Bajaj Finance Ltd. from lending under its “eCOM” and “Insta EMI Card” products.
“This action is necessitated due to non-adherence of the company to the extant provisions of Digital lending guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, particularly non-issuance of Key Fact Statements to the borrowers under these two lending products and the deficiencies in the Key Fact Statements issued in respect of other digital loans sanctioned by the company,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
The regulator said that it would review the supervisory restrictions after the company rectifies the deficiencies to the RBI’s satisfaction.
