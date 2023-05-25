RBI Asks Some Banks To Curb Reliance On Short-Term Borrowings

The Reserve Bank of India has instructed some banks, including a large private bank, to course-correct on liquidity management with specific focus on asset-liability management mismatches after detecting issues in their monthly tracking of liquidity across institutions, two persons aware of the development told BQ Prime.

The RBI has cautioned them that their ALM positions were not in line. They were now managing their liquidity buckets well and based on the RBI feedback, many banks have course-corrected. They are moving to manage it better, a banking industry official said.

There are some banks, especially some smaller private banks and small finance banks, that are more dependent on market borrowings and RBI windows, which skews their liquidity profile towards short-term borrowings, another banking industry official said.

This is not an issue if it's frictional but in some cases, the RBI tracking noted that this was becoming structural, which indicated that these banks needed to build up better deposit and other liquidity buffers which would be stable in the longer term, the official said.

As per the two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, these institutions were increasingly tapping short-tenor borrowings and the RBI windows to tide over their individual liquidity gaps, even as the overall liquidity in the system remained robust.

There are some banks that are flush with deposits and have not even unwound their bond investments, while these banks were using certificates of deposits and other market borrowings to meet reserve requirements, the sources said.

This is intended as preliminary feedback to course correct, so that banks are aware that RBI is tracking such metrics, especially as history shows how liquidity issues, if not dealt with quickly, can spark over issues at the same entity, the second source said.