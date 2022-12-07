RBI Announces Moves To Enhance Scope Of UPI, Bharat Bill Payment System

UPI users will soon be able to separate and block funds in their accounts for specific use cases, according to a regulatory announcement from the Reserve Bank of India.

The addition will let a user create a single block of funds in their account that can be debited as needed, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said during his speech following the monetary policy committee meeting. "This will significantly enhance the ease of making payments for investments in securities, including through the Retail Direct platform as well as e-commerce transactions," he said.

The central bank has also decided to expand the use cases for the Bharat Bill Payment System.

While largely limited to one-time payments for utilities or other similar services, BBPS will now cover all categories of payments and collections, including recurring payments. Currently, BBPS does not cater to payments such as education fees, tax payments, and rent collections for individuals, even if they are recurring in nature.

All such payments will be enabled for both individual and business users, further expanding the reach of BBPS, the governor noted in his statement.