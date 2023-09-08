Private Power Sector Players Demand Level-Playing Field

What is EPTA’s view on the current regulations governing award of transmission projects in India? Are these encouraging enough for private and overseas investments?

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi: EPTA is composed of seven prominent private electricity transmission developers who are actively bidding and developing transmission infrastructure in the country. I think there is genuine recognition and appreciation of a large number of steps that the government has taken towards enabling the building of a modern grid infrastructure. That said, there are some apprehensions among private transmission companies that need to be addressed expeditiously.

Understandably, the dominance of one PSU in the transmission sector is a point of concern. As of January 2011, the PSU had won 44% of the bids (by tariff) and the private sector had bagged 56% of the transmission development projects. This is apart from the projects nominated to the PGCIL under the Regulated Tariff Mechanism. Access to funding and legacy projects with a guaranteed rate of return raises the apprehension that the PSU could possibly undercut TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) bids, which can eventually crowd out robust private participation in the sector.

A complete institutional separation between Power Grid Corp. and the Central Transmission Utility is also an area that needs attention. Also, stricter norms are perhaps needed for giving out nomination projects.

To make the TBCB process fair for all players, it is important to address certain legislative and regulatory policies with respect to compensation for ROW (right of way). The lack of clarity and uniformity with respect to ROW compensation makes it difficult for companies to bid on projects because they don't know how much money they'll need to pay for ROW. To solve this problem, the Standard Bidding Document could be amended to require transmission licensees to pay ROW compensation based on the market rate of land at the time of bidding.

Another aspect requires attention, and it is in the model RFP and model Transmission Service Agreement, which could be revised to require interconnecting transmission licensees to coordinate with each other and to outline each licensee's obligations and liabilities. At present, there is no binding obligation cast on the incumbent licensee to proactively coordinate and assist the transmission service provider.

For example, in the event there is any change in the substation location as disclosed to bidders at the pre-bid stage, there is no provision in the model TSA (transmission service agreement) to compensate a licensee. If these changes are implemented, they will go a long way in helping the transmission developers from substantial financial liabilities and other detriments.

The TBCB model has been a great infrastructure story, and greater participation of the private sector will augur well for building critical transmission assets in time and at a competitive cost towards India's energy transition plans. There has been encouraging movement in this direction, which needs to be accelerated.