Private Banks Lead Growth In Lending To MSMEs: RBI Report

Private banks seem to be leading the charge when it comes to lending to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

While private banks saw a year-on-year uptick of 22.4% in their total amount outstanding to MSMEs between FY21 and FY22, public sector banks and foreign banks grew their exposure by 5.1% and 2.5% respectively during the same period, according to the Reserve Bank of India's Trend and Progress in Indian Banking report.

Private banks' lending to MSMEs has outpaced the credit growth of public banks to such enterprises, the report said. After the pandemic, credit growth to MSMEs has also risen faster than credit growth to large enterprises.