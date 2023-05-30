Private Banks Face More Fraud, Public Sector Banks Exposed To Higher Amounts: RBI Report

While private sector banks have reported the maximum number of frauds over the last three financial years, their public sector peers contribute a larger share of the amounts involved in fraudulent activity.

Over FY23, private banks reported a total of 8,932 incidents of fraud involving Rs 8,727 crore, according to the Reserve Bank of India's annual report. On the other hand, public sector banks reported 3,405 such incidents, but the amounts involved were much higher at Rs 21,215 crore.

"Small-value card/internet frauds contributed maximum to the number of frauds reported by the private sector banks, the frauds in the public sector banks were mainly in the loan portfolio," the report said.