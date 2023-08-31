Pressure On Pulses Amid Scanty August Rains, Say Economists

Following the surge in milk prices earlier this year and the recent rise in vegetable costs, pulses could become the next food group that triggers inflation.

Deficient August rains across the Indian subcontinent could further add to the list of risks that may keep inflationary pressures elevated for longer than anticipated in the country, according to economists.

Reduced sowing areas, inadequate precipitation, volatility of global agricultural commodity prices, and drier times ahead owing to the El Nino phenomenon are some of the factors fuelling concerns regarding domestic pulses' availability.

"The fear of a deficient monsoon in the second half of the season is now materialising," ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar told BQ Prime. "We need to be watchful over the next couple of weeks to understand the impact this will have on pulse prices over the next few months."

In July, CPI inflation rose to 7.4% from 4.8% in June 2023. Of this, pulses inflation was at 13.27% in July from 10.53% in June, fuelling the concern. These figures, along with scanty rain, further amplify risks.

The impact of deficient rains is being felt on ongoing and impending crop cycles. With the sowing season for pulses between August to September, this puts much of their production yield for the year at risk.

"We’ve already seen that in pulses, the sowing has been impacted. With close to 90% of sowing of pulses happening by August, this is likely to impact production output for the year," according to Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Group. "In September, the rainfall may or may not improve, but the damage is already done in terms of sowing."

According to the data from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare as of Aug. 25, the quantum of area sown for pulses is lesser by 10.63 lakh hectares in 2023, as opposed to 2022, showing a lag of 8.3%.