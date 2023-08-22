Pressure On Food Prices 'Transitory', Says Finance Ministry

The Ministry of Finance maintained on Tuesday that the price pressure on food items was expected to be "transitory", buoyed by fresh arrivals in the market and the steady performance of the agriculture sector.

"The agricultural sector is picking up momentum with significant advancement in monsoon and kharif sowing," the Department of Economic Affairs said in its monthly economic review for July. "The procurement of wheat and rice has been progressing well, increasing the buffer stock levels of food grains to ensure food security in the country."

Retail inflation rose to a 15-month-high of 7.44% in July from 4.8% in June, primarily led by surging tomato prices due to domestic factors like white-fly disease and uneven monsoon distribution. The price of cereals spiked 13% in July, which the ministry attributes to Russia pulling out of the Black Sea grain deal.

As global trade remains subdued, its subsequent impact on India's exports has also remained adverse, pulling down merchandise exports in July amid shrinking demand in India's export markets like the US and Europe.

India's services sector has maintained its resilience, offering optimism to achieve trade targets. In July, exports of services continued to record an uptick, rising by 12% year-on-year, according to estimates by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

"Persistent geopolitical concerns continue to shadow the world trade growth, which is expected to decline to 2% in 2023 from 5.2% in 2022," the review said. "Yet, India's external sector has displayed resilience, with strong services export growth and robust investment inflows highlighting investors' confidence in India's growth story."

However, the ministry has maintained caution that the external sector would require a closer watch to strengthen merchandise export growth in the face of slowing global demand.