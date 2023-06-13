PLI Schemes Attract Rs 62,500 Crore Investments Till March 2023

India's production-linked incentive schemes have attracted investments of Rs 62,500 crore till March 2023.

An incremental production/sales of over Rs 6.75 lakh crore and employment generation of around 3,25,000 have been recorded, according to the latest data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. Exports due to the scheme have been reported at Rs 2.56 lakh crore till FY23.

The PLI scheme was approved in March 2020 for three sectors and has since been announced for 14 sectors, with a total incentive outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore (around $26 billion) to strengthen production capabilities domestically.

The scheme offers performance-linked incentives to companies based on parameters such as incremental sales from products, export generation, contribution to local employment, and more. The uptick has been mixed across sectors, with mobile manufacturing, pharma, and food processing seeing more interest than others.

According to official data, incentives amounting to Rs 2,900 crore have been disbursed in FY23 under PLI schemes for eight sectors, which include large-scale electronics manufacturing, I.T. hardware, bulk drugs, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, food processing, and drones and drone components.

According to Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of DPIIT, the PLI schemes for toys, footwear, and new-age bikes are in "advanced stages". The new sectors are expected to be accommodated within the current allocation, he said on Tuesday.

However, a PLI for semiconductors, which has been on the industry wishlist, is not in the pipeline, Singh said, while not ruling out some other kind of incentive.