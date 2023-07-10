Piyush Goyal Visit Shows Political Will To Make FTA Progress, Says U.K.

According to officials in the know, both sides have come forward with an ambitious set of asks and Goyal’s visit is seen as a welcome sign of the U.K. and India working together to make progress on the deal.

Official sources here in Britain said the focus remains on working towards the best deal for both sides and an FTA will be signed only when there is a deal that is “fair, reciprocal and ultimately in the best interests of the British people and the UK economy”.