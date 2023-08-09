India's Oil Consumption Grows 1.9% in July

From a product-wise perspective, superior kerosine oil showed the highest year-on-year demand, with 117% growth. However, demand was 2.4% lower than the previous month at 50 million tonnes.

Bitumen saw the second-largest year-on-year rise in demand, with a 56% increase. However, the demand of 531 million tonnes was 30% lower than the previous month.

Automatic transmission fluid saw a 15% year-on-year increase in demand and a 3.4% rise sequentially at 664 million tonnes.

Consumption of liquid petroleum gas rose 7% month-on-month to 2,389 million tonne, but was 0.61% lower from a year ago.