India's Oil Consumption Grows 1.9% in July
Overall petroleum consumption was still down 6.6% sequentially compared to 19.4 million tonnes in June
India's fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, grew 1.9% year-on-year in July to 18.1 million tonnes, according to the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.
However, overall consumption was still down 6.6% sequentially compared to 19.4 million tonnes in June, according to the data that was released on Tuesday.
From a product-wise perspective, superior kerosine oil showed the highest year-on-year demand, with 117% growth. However, demand was 2.4% lower than the previous month at 50 million tonnes.
Bitumen saw the second-largest year-on-year rise in demand, with a 56% increase. However, the demand of 531 million tonnes was 30% lower than the previous month.
Automatic transmission fluid saw a 15% year-on-year increase in demand and a 3.4% rise sequentially at 664 million tonnes.
Consumption of liquid petroleum gas rose 7% month-on-month to 2,389 million tonne, but was 0.61% lower from a year ago.